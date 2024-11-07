Left Menu

High-Stakes Gun Battle: Arms Suppliers Nabbed in Punjab

Two men, linked to arms trafficking in Punjab and Haryana, were injured during a police shootout in Jalandhar. Arrested earlier with ties to the Kaushal-Bambiha gang, they faced charges under the Arms Act. Their attempt to escape during a weapons recovery operation led to their capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:51 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, two men accused of supplying weapons to criminal gangs in Punjab and Haryana were seriously injured during a gunfire exchange with police in Jalandhar on Thursday. Identified as Rajeshwar Kumar and Deepak Vaid, the duo attempted to flee from custody, prompting a tense confrontation with law enforcement.

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate had apprehended the individuals earlier this week, uncovering their involvement in the Arms Act case linked to the Kaushal-Bambiha module. A follow-up investigation revealed the extent of their operations in weapon distribution across several regions.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma detailed the chase that ensued, as the accused opened fire upon authorities after retrieving a hidden pistol. Despite their attempted escape, police successfully detained them following a 1 km chase. Two pistols and ammunition were recovered, solidifying the charges against them in connection to a string of serious crimes.

