UK Targets Russia's 'War Machine' with New Sanctions
The UK has imposed 56 new sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial complex, the largest package targeting President Putin’s military efforts since last year. The sanctions aim to disrupt the supply of military equipment and combat Russia's influence in Africa amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
The UK has escalated its efforts against Russia by imposing a comprehensive package of 56 sanctions targeting the military-industrial complex, marking the largest move since May 2022 to impair President Vladimir Putin's military operations in Ukraine.
This new round of sanctions hits suppliers connected to Russia's military production and Russian-backed mercenary groups operating across Sub-Saharan Africa. It also targets entities in China, Turkiye, and Central Asia involved in providing Russia with machine tools, microelectronics, and drones.
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated these sanctions aim to undermine Russia's foreign policy and combat its destabilizing activities in Africa. The announcement coincides with the European Political Community Summit, where the conflict is a key topic of discussion.
