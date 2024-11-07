Left Menu

UK Targets Russia's 'War Machine' with New Sanctions

The UK has imposed 56 new sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial complex, the largest package targeting President Putin’s military efforts since last year. The sanctions aim to disrupt the supply of military equipment and combat Russia's influence in Africa amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:58 IST
UK Targets Russia's 'War Machine' with New Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK has escalated its efforts against Russia by imposing a comprehensive package of 56 sanctions targeting the military-industrial complex, marking the largest move since May 2022 to impair President Vladimir Putin's military operations in Ukraine.

This new round of sanctions hits suppliers connected to Russia's military production and Russian-backed mercenary groups operating across Sub-Saharan Africa. It also targets entities in China, Turkiye, and Central Asia involved in providing Russia with machine tools, microelectronics, and drones.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated these sanctions aim to undermine Russia's foreign policy and combat its destabilizing activities in Africa. The announcement coincides with the European Political Community Summit, where the conflict is a key topic of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024