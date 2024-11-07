UK Targets Russia's 'War Machine' with New Sanctions

The UK has escalated its efforts against Russia by imposing a comprehensive package of 56 sanctions targeting the military-industrial complex, marking the largest move since May 2022 to impair President Vladimir Putin's military operations in Ukraine.

This new round of sanctions hits suppliers connected to Russia's military production and Russian-backed mercenary groups operating across Sub-Saharan Africa. It also targets entities in China, Turkiye, and Central Asia involved in providing Russia with machine tools, microelectronics, and drones.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated these sanctions aim to undermine Russia's foreign policy and combat its destabilizing activities in Africa. The announcement coincides with the European Political Community Summit, where the conflict is a key topic of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)