Frontline Guardians: Punjab's Defense Committees Tackling Smuggling

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria praised village defense committees for curbing smuggling. He pledged farming, compensation relief, educational enhancements, and infrastructure improvements. He engaged with local panchayats and distributed sports kits, showcasing a commitment to border district development and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday praised the village defense committees for their effective role in preventing cross-border smuggling and drug trafficking. These committees operate in the state's border districts, actively working to halt the illegal influx of narcotics and weaponry from Pakistan.

During his visit to a border district, Governor Kataria assured that farming across the border fence would become easier. He also committed to resolving issues regarding delayed compensation for lands affected by barbed wire fencing.

The governor highlighted his dedication to improving local infrastructure and education, promising enhanced educational opportunities, especially for girls, and plans to strengthen canal bridges. He distributed sports kits and actively engaged with local panchayats in Tarn Taran and Amritsar, addressing community concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

