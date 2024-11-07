MP Charged in Street Assault: A Political Scandal

A British Member of Parliament, Mike Amesbury, has been formally charged with assault following the surfacing of a video where he is seen attacking a man on a street in Frodsham. This incident has led to his suspension from the Labour Party.

According to Rosemary Ainslie of the Crown Prosecution Service, Amesbury is accused of common assault on a 45-year-old individual during an incident that occurred on October 26. He is scheduled to appear in court in the near future.

Amesbury has issued a statement expressing remorse over the incident and has confirmed his cooperation with the police, although he refrained from making any additional comments due to legal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)