MP Charged in Street Assault: A Political Scandal

British MP Mike Amesbury faces charges after a video emerged of him assaulting a man on the streets of Frodsham. The incident led to his suspension from the Labour Party. Amesbury, who described the altercation as 'deeply regrettable', is cooperating with authorities and awaits a court appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:01 IST
A British Member of Parliament, Mike Amesbury, has been formally charged with assault following the surfacing of a video where he is seen attacking a man on a street in Frodsham. This incident has led to his suspension from the Labour Party.

According to Rosemary Ainslie of the Crown Prosecution Service, Amesbury is accused of common assault on a 45-year-old individual during an incident that occurred on October 26. He is scheduled to appear in court in the near future.

Amesbury has issued a statement expressing remorse over the incident and has confirmed his cooperation with the police, although he refrained from making any additional comments due to legal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

