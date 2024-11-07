Bribery Scandal: Police Constable Arrested in Thane

A police constable in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe, authorities reported. His senior, also implicated in the case, remains at large.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has named the suspects as assistant inspector Amit Avhal and constable Pratamesh Patil, both affiliated with the Nayanagar police station in Mira Road.

According to Inspector Rupali Pol of the Thane ACB, Avhal allegedly demanded Rs 4.5 lakh from an individual to approve a 'B summary' report in a case. Upon being approached by the individual, the ACB set a trap on Wednesday, capturing Patil while receiving Rs 1 lakh, a portion of the bribe, on behalf of Avhal.

