Bribery Scandal: Police Constable Arrested in Thane
A police constable in Thane was arrested for accepting a bribe. His senior officer, also accused, is on the run. They allegedly demanded Rs 4.5 lakh to approve a 'B summary' report. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught the constable with Rs 1 lakh. Both face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- Country:
- India
A police constable in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe, authorities reported. His senior, also implicated in the case, remains at large.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has named the suspects as assistant inspector Amit Avhal and constable Pratamesh Patil, both affiliated with the Nayanagar police station in Mira Road.
According to Inspector Rupali Pol of the Thane ACB, Avhal allegedly demanded Rs 4.5 lakh from an individual to approve a 'B summary' report in a case. Upon being approached by the individual, the ACB set a trap on Wednesday, capturing Patil while receiving Rs 1 lakh, a portion of the bribe, on behalf of Avhal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- bribery
- Thane
- ACB
- corruption
- arrest
- crime
- Maharashtra
- Avhal
- Patil
ALSO READ
Controversial Arrest Sparks Outcry: Phoenix Officers Under Investigation
Horrifying Crime in Chitrakoot: Woman Assaulted, Infant Molested
21 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Pune: Fake IDs Uncovered
Malaysia Targets Islamic Conglomerate in Organised Crime Crackdown
Man Arrested for Controversial Video Involving BSP Leader