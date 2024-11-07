Rajasthan Court Delivers Justice in Horrific POCSO Case

In a major verdict, a POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a 16-year-old girl in September 2023. Additional sentences were handed down to three others involved in the crime.

On September 18, the victim lodged a complaint detailing her abduction from a hospital by Bhagwan Singh, who later raped her in a nearby jungle. The incident was filmed by Balchand and subsequently uploaded to social media by Radheshyam and Prakashchand.

Under various acts including POCSO, Indian Penal Code, and IT Act, the court convicted Singh and imposed fines on all guilty parties. Singh received a life term, while Balchand was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Radheshyam and Prakashchand received three-year sentences.

