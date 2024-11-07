Left Menu

Rajasthan Court Delivers Justice in Horrific POCSO Case

A POCSO court in Rajasthan has sentenced Bhagwan Singh to life imprisonment and fined the accomplices in a 2023 abduction and rape case. Singh was convicted for raping a 16-year-old girl, while three others received sentences ranging from 3 to 10 years for their involvement.

Updated: 07-11-2024 21:28 IST
Rajasthan Court Delivers Justice in Horrific POCSO Case
In a major verdict, a POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a 16-year-old girl in September 2023. Additional sentences were handed down to three others involved in the crime.

On September 18, the victim lodged a complaint detailing her abduction from a hospital by Bhagwan Singh, who later raped her in a nearby jungle. The incident was filmed by Balchand and subsequently uploaded to social media by Radheshyam and Prakashchand.

Under various acts including POCSO, Indian Penal Code, and IT Act, the court convicted Singh and imposed fines on all guilty parties. Singh received a life term, while Balchand was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Radheshyam and Prakashchand received three-year sentences.

