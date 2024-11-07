Left Menu

Pakistan Dismisses Claims of Joint Operation with Iran

Pakistan has refuted reports of conducting a joint operation with Iran in the border area, referring to such news as terrorism propaganda. The clarification came during a briefing when an Iranian defense delegation visited Islamabad. A solo operation by Pakistan against smugglers was confirmed.

Pakistan has categorically denied reports suggesting a joint military operation with Iran in its border region, labeling such news as the work of propagandists associated with terrorist groups.

The clarification came from Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly press briefing. Her remarks followed the visit of a high-ranking Iranian defense delegation led by General Qureshi, Iran's Deputy Defense Minister, to Islamabad.

Baloch confirmed that Pakistani security forces conducted an independent operation against smugglers 30 kilometers west of Panjgur in Balochistan, within Pakistani territory, underlining a firm commitment to combating terrorism and smuggling.

