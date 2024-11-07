Left Menu

Call for Unity Amidst Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Legal Dispute

Vinod Kumar Bindal of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust urges claimants in the land dispute to unite with the trust for a stronger legal case. The aim is to nullify the 1967-68 agreement and reclaim land for the temple. The trust promises to accelerate the legal process by consolidating efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:25 IST
Vinod Kumar Bindal, a member of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, has called for unity among supporters of the temple cause in the ongoing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute, urging them to join the trust in a unified legal front.

Mr. Bindal stressed that consolidating efforts would streamline complicated court proceedings and bolster the trust's argument for reclaiming the contested land currently under Eidgah.

The dispute, which spans around 13.37 acres, involves multiple individual claims that Bindal argues have prolonged the legal battle unnecessarily.

Highlighting the trust's direct connection to the case and enhanced legal standing, Bindal insisted that independent claimants could undermine their own cases by not joining forces with the trust, due to opposition arguments over who is directly impacted by a historical agreement from 1967-68.

Bindal also addressed accusations regarding the trust's inactivity, clarifying that their goal aligns with that of individual claimants: to establish Lord Keshavdev's original site.

The complex dispute involves around 18 cases before the Allahabad High Court, with 16 from the temple's allies and two representing the Eidgah's interests.

While temple advocates argue the Eidgah was built over the original site of the Keshavdev temple during the Mughal era, the Eidgah representatives counter this argument with historical laws and lack of evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

