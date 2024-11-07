Defamation Costs: Dhanapal Ordered to Pay Palaniswami Rs 1.10 Crore

The Madras High Court has issued a ruling requiring C Dhanapal to pay Rs 1.10 crore to AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami in compensation for defamatory remarks linking the former Chief Minister to the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case.

The judgment by Justice RMT Teekaa Raman came after determining that Dhanapal did not provide evidence or defense against the allegations made by Palaniswami. The court found the remarks broadcasted in public as damaging to the political leader's reputation.

In addition to the pecuniary damages, a permanent injunction was issued against Dhanapal to prevent future defamatory statements against Palaniswami, ensuring that public discourse remains respectful and fact-based.

