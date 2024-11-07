Left Menu

Defamation Costs: Dhanapal Ordered to Pay Palaniswami Rs 1.10 Crore

The Madras High Court has ordered C Dhanapal to pay Rs 1.10 crore in damages to AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami for defamatory statements. Despite being given time to present a defense, Dhanapal failed to do so, resulting in a significant financial penalty for tarnishing Palaniswami's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:26 IST
Defamation Costs: Dhanapal Ordered to Pay Palaniswami Rs 1.10 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has issued a ruling requiring C Dhanapal to pay Rs 1.10 crore to AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami in compensation for defamatory remarks linking the former Chief Minister to the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case.

The judgment by Justice RMT Teekaa Raman came after determining that Dhanapal did not provide evidence or defense against the allegations made by Palaniswami. The court found the remarks broadcasted in public as damaging to the political leader's reputation.

In addition to the pecuniary damages, a permanent injunction was issued against Dhanapal to prevent future defamatory statements against Palaniswami, ensuring that public discourse remains respectful and fact-based.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024