Defamation Costs: Dhanapal Ordered to Pay Palaniswami Rs 1.10 Crore
The Madras High Court has ordered C Dhanapal to pay Rs 1.10 crore in damages to AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami for defamatory statements. Despite being given time to present a defense, Dhanapal failed to do so, resulting in a significant financial penalty for tarnishing Palaniswami's reputation.
The Madras High Court has issued a ruling requiring C Dhanapal to pay Rs 1.10 crore to AIADMK chief Edapaddi Palaniswami in compensation for defamatory remarks linking the former Chief Minister to the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case.
The judgment by Justice RMT Teekaa Raman came after determining that Dhanapal did not provide evidence or defense against the allegations made by Palaniswami. The court found the remarks broadcasted in public as damaging to the political leader's reputation.
In addition to the pecuniary damages, a permanent injunction was issued against Dhanapal to prevent future defamatory statements against Palaniswami, ensuring that public discourse remains respectful and fact-based.
