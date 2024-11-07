Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Arrest of French Officials in Jerusalem
Two French officials were briefly detained by Israeli police at a historic Jerusalem site. The arrest occurred ahead of French Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's visit to The Church of the Pater Noster. Barrot condemned the action as "unacceptable," and the Israeli ambassador will be summoned in Paris.
Diplomatic tensions have escalated between France and Israel following the brief arrest of two French officials in Jerusalem, as announced by France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, on Thursday.
The arrest took place just before Barrot's planned visit to the Church of the Pater Noster, a prominent site on the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem.
Barrot condemned the Israeli police action as "unacceptable" and stated he would not enter the site in protest. In response, France plans to summon the Israeli ambassador to Paris in the coming days.
