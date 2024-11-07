India Awaits Formal Call for Climate Diplomacy from Pakistan

India is yet to receive a formal proposal from Pakistan regarding cooperation to address the smog issue affecting both countries, according to New Delhi's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The statement comes after Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, publicly called for initiating 'climate diplomacy' with India by writing a letter to her Indian counterpart.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed during a media briefing that no official communication had been received from Islamabad on the proposed climate cooperation.

