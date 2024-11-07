India Awaits Formal Call for Climate Diplomacy from Pakistan
India's Ministry of External Affairs awaits formal communication from Pakistan regarding climate diplomacy to tackle cross-border smog. Despite public calls by Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, India has yet to receive an official proposal or letter on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:03 IST
- Country:
- India
India is yet to receive a formal proposal from Pakistan regarding cooperation to address the smog issue affecting both countries, according to New Delhi's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The statement comes after Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, publicly called for initiating 'climate diplomacy' with India by writing a letter to her Indian counterpart.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed during a media briefing that no official communication had been received from Islamabad on the proposed climate cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pizza Pazzi: A Slice of Italy Lands in New Delhi
Himachal CM Pushes for Infrastructure Boost in New Delhi Meetings
AIIMS New Delhi Pioneers GRASSROOT Trial: A Breakthrough in Stroke Care
Maryam Nawaz Declares Imran Khan's Political Era Over
New Delhi Takes Dubious Title as World's Most Polluted City During Diwali Festivities