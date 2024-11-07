Protests Erupt in Maharashtra: Clash of Maratha and OBC Activists
In Maharashtra's Nanded district, tensions flared as protesters vandalized a car in OBC leader Laxman Hake's convoy. The incident occurred in Bachoti village during a clash between Maratha and OBC activists, sparked by debates over reservation demands. Authorities are investigating the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, protesters vandalized a car in the convoy of OBC leader Laxman Hake, police reported.
The confrontation transpired in Bachoti village, Kandhar tehsil, amidst ongoing tensions between Maratha and OBC activists. Hake, who stands against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's call for reservations under the OBC category, was exiting a campaign rally.
According to police, about 50 individuals from both groups engaged in a face-off with slogans, culminating in damage to a vehicle. An investigation is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- protests
- OBC
- Maratha
- Laxman Hake
- Nanded
- activists
- clash
- reservation
- Kandhar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
JSFM Condemns Forced Disappearances of Sindhi Activists amid Military Crackdown
Slight Tremors Jolted Nanded District
Diplomatic Tensions: Allegations of Indian Plots Against Sikh Activists in North America
Rival Rallies in London: Nationalists vs. Anti-Racism Activists
Activists Halt Toll Plaza Construction on Karakoram Highway Over Disputed Territory Concerns