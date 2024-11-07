Protests Erupt in Maharashtra: Clash of Maratha and OBC Activists

In a heated incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, protesters vandalized a car in the convoy of OBC leader Laxman Hake, police reported.

The confrontation transpired in Bachoti village, Kandhar tehsil, amidst ongoing tensions between Maratha and OBC activists. Hake, who stands against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's call for reservations under the OBC category, was exiting a campaign rally.

According to police, about 50 individuals from both groups engaged in a face-off with slogans, culminating in damage to a vehicle. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)