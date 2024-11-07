Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Maharashtra: Clash of Maratha and OBC Activists

In Maharashtra's Nanded district, tensions flared as protesters vandalized a car in OBC leader Laxman Hake's convoy. The incident occurred in Bachoti village during a clash between Maratha and OBC activists, sparked by debates over reservation demands. Authorities are investigating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:38 IST
Protests Erupt in Maharashtra: Clash of Maratha and OBC Activists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district, protesters vandalized a car in the convoy of OBC leader Laxman Hake, police reported.

The confrontation transpired in Bachoti village, Kandhar tehsil, amidst ongoing tensions between Maratha and OBC activists. Hake, who stands against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange's call for reservations under the OBC category, was exiting a campaign rally.

According to police, about 50 individuals from both groups engaged in a face-off with slogans, culminating in damage to a vehicle. An investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024