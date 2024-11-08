Diplomatic Rift: French Minister Barred from Jerusalem Site

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, chose not to enter a Jerusalem holy site on Thursday, objecting to the presence of Israeli security forces. This decision has highlighted the ongoing diplomatic tensions between France and Israel, exacerbated by Israel's recent military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

The incident unfolded when Barrot was scheduled to visit The Church of the Pater Noster's compound on the Mount of Olives. An argument ensued between Israeli security and two French security guards, resulting in a brief detention of the French officials, who were released after proving their diplomatic status.

France, citing this as a breach of protocol, emphasized the need for respectful diplomatic relations. This incident mirrors past tensions regarding France's historic sites in Jerusalem, as similar incidents in 2020 and 1996 show a pattern of diplomatic friction over site access and control.

