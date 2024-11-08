Left Menu

Shocking Murder Case Uncovered: Man Arrested in Anita Chaudhary's Death

A man has been arrested for murdering Anita Chaudhary in Rajasthan. Gulamuddin Farooqui, the suspect, was caught in Mumbai after evading the police for nine days. Chaudhary was allegedly killed for her gold ornaments, and her body was found buried in a pit. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent development, law enforcement officials arrested Gulamuddin Farooqui in connection with the murder of Anita Chaudhary, a 50-year-old woman from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The suspect, who had been on the run for nine days, was detained in South Mumbai by a collaborative effort between the V P Road Police and Rajasthan Police.

The tragic incident, believed to be a case of robbery turned murder, saw Chaudhary's life cut short allegedly for her gold ornaments. The investigation remains active as the accused is handed over to Rajasthan authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

