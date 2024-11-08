Shocking Murder Case Uncovered: Man Arrested in Anita Chaudhary's Death

In a recent development, law enforcement officials arrested Gulamuddin Farooqui in connection with the murder of Anita Chaudhary, a 50-year-old woman from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The suspect, who had been on the run for nine days, was detained in South Mumbai by a collaborative effort between the V P Road Police and Rajasthan Police.

The tragic incident, believed to be a case of robbery turned murder, saw Chaudhary's life cut short allegedly for her gold ornaments. The investigation remains active as the accused is handed over to Rajasthan authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)