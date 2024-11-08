Diplomatic Tensions Rise: French Church Compound Incident Sparks Israel-France Clash
The forced entry by armed Israeli police into a French-owned church in Jerusalem strained Franco-Israeli relations, prompting France to summon Israel's ambassador. The incident involved detaining two French consulate staff briefly and led to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot canceling his visit to the site.
Armed Israeli police surged into a French-owned church compound in Jerusalem, detaining two French consulate employees, and escalating diplomatic tensions with France, according to a statement from the French foreign ministry. This unusual incident casts shadows over the Franco-Israeli relationship, already strained by French President Emmanuel Macron's recent call for an arms embargo on Israel.
Following the incident, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot canceled his planned visit to the church and called for a diplomatic resolution in the region. The French Foreign Ministry expressed its discontent by announcing plans to summon the Israeli ambassador, claiming this disturbance could weaken existing ties with Israel at a delicate time.
Israeli police described the event as a misunderstanding, stating that the situation was resolved once the employees were identified as consulate staff. The church, significant for its historical connections and ties to France, has been central to previous Franco-Israeli diplomatic skirmishes.
