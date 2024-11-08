Left Menu

Beautician's Tragic Murder: Fugitive Arrested in Mumbai

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old beautician in Jodhpur. The accused, Gulamuddin Farooqui, allegedly killed Anita Chaudhary for her gold ornaments and buried her body in a pit. After evading arrest for days, he was captured in Mumbai.

  • India

In a shocking development, police have apprehended a man in Mumbai for the brutal murder of a beautician in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The victim, 50-year-old Anita Chaudhary, was found dead, her body dismembered, and concealed in a pit.

Gulamuddin Farooqui, the suspect, had been evading authorities for nine days after allegedly committing the crime. The breakthrough came when Mumbai's V P Road police, in conjunction with Rajasthan police, captured him in the city's southern region.

The case unravelled when it was reported on October 28. Investigations revealed Anita had visited Gulamuddin's house the day she vanished. After Gulamuddin's wife confessed to her husband's guilt, he fled to Mumbai attempting to escape justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

