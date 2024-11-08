Left Menu

Massive Gutka Seizure in Maharashtra: Police Arrest Key Suspect

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have confiscated gutka worth over Rs 32 lakh and arrested one individual involved in transporting the banned substance. The operation took place in Bhiwandi's Soma Nagar locality. Gutka is prohibited in the state due to its harmful effects, including cancer risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Law enforcement officials in Maharashtra's Thane district have executed a significant operation to confiscate gutka, a banned substance valued at over Rs 32 lakh. One person was arrested during the operation, an official reported on Friday.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, led police to intercept two tempos in Bhiwandi's Soma Nagar locality on Thursday morning. The vehicles were found to be loaded with gutka cartons, an officer revealed.

Despite efforts to apprehend more suspects, three individuals, including a tempo driver, managed to flee. Police succeeded in detaining another tempo driver, identified as Ankit Rajendra Pal, 26. The investigation continues to uncover the consignment's source and planned destination, said assistant inspector S B Mahale of the Bhoiwada police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

