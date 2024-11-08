Massive Gutka Seizure in Maharashtra: Police Arrest Key Suspect

Law enforcement officials in Maharashtra's Thane district have executed a significant operation to confiscate gutka, a banned substance valued at over Rs 32 lakh. One person was arrested during the operation, an official reported on Friday.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, led police to intercept two tempos in Bhiwandi's Soma Nagar locality on Thursday morning. The vehicles were found to be loaded with gutka cartons, an officer revealed.

Despite efforts to apprehend more suspects, three individuals, including a tempo driver, managed to flee. Police succeeded in detaining another tempo driver, identified as Ankit Rajendra Pal, 26. The investigation continues to uncover the consignment's source and planned destination, said assistant inspector S B Mahale of the Bhoiwada police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)