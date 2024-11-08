Violence Erupts in Amsterdam During Soccer Match

Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, announced that city officials are still working to ascertain the full extent of the violence directed at Israeli soccer fans during a Europa League match. The confrontation occurred around the Ajax vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv game.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Halsema emphasized that despite significant police deployment throughout the city, several Israeli supporters suffered injuries. The mayor noted the challenges in determining the exact number of injured parties and those under arrest.

The European soccer event drew substantial attention due to the unrest, highlighting the need for increased security measures during international matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)