Amsterdam Clashes: A Night of Anti-Semitic Violence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispatched rescue planes to the Netherlands following violent anti-Semitic clashes targeting Israeli football fans in Amsterdam after an Ajax vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv match. Dutch authorities condemned the attacks, detaining 57 suspects, as tensions linked to the ongoing Gaza conflict escalate across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:36 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a swift response to last night's violent anti-Semitic clash in Amsterdam, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered rescue planes to be deployed to the Netherlands. The violence erupted post-match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, a match involving a team traditionally linked to Jewish identity.

Circulating social media footage depicts chaotic street scenes with riot police intervening. Following these events, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof conveyed his condemnation of the attacks, promising legal action against the perpetrators.

Passions, highly inflamed by the enduring Gaza conflict, have led to widespread demonstrations and violent incidents across Europe, heightening inter-communal tensions. The police made 57 arrests as pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to access the stadium, marking the incident as a severe flashpoint in ongoing Middle East-linked unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

