Political Storm Brewing in Karnataka Over Waqf Land Dispute

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses the Congress-led Karnataka government of engaging in 'appeasement politics' over alleged misuse of Waqf properties. Claims of illegal land claims by the Waqf Board have fueled a contentious political debate, with accusations of conspiracy and withdrawal of key riot cases further intensifying tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a charged political landscape, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Congress-led government in Karnataka of 'appeasement politics.' He alleged that a new form of 'Jihad' was underway as the Waqf Board purportedly claimed ownership of lands from farmers and temples.

Joshi lambasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the alleged misuse of Waqf properties, claiming senior Congress leaders had illegally profited. According to Joshi, Congress actions have overshadowed state and national interests with favoritism towards minority groups.

Amidst escalating tensions, CM Siddaramaiah has ordered the revocation of notices to farmers over Waqf land claims. Meanwhile, Joshi expressed concern over the withdrawal of riot cases, warning of the potential implications on law and governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

