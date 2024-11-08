Political Storm Brewing in Karnataka Over Waqf Land Dispute
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses the Congress-led Karnataka government of engaging in 'appeasement politics' over alleged misuse of Waqf properties. Claims of illegal land claims by the Waqf Board have fueled a contentious political debate, with accusations of conspiracy and withdrawal of key riot cases further intensifying tensions.
In a charged political landscape, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Congress-led government in Karnataka of 'appeasement politics.' He alleged that a new form of 'Jihad' was underway as the Waqf Board purportedly claimed ownership of lands from farmers and temples.
Joshi lambasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the alleged misuse of Waqf properties, claiming senior Congress leaders had illegally profited. According to Joshi, Congress actions have overshadowed state and national interests with favoritism towards minority groups.
Amidst escalating tensions, CM Siddaramaiah has ordered the revocation of notices to farmers over Waqf land claims. Meanwhile, Joshi expressed concern over the withdrawal of riot cases, warning of the potential implications on law and governance in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
