Himachal CM Targets Illegal Mining and Drug Abuse with New Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directives targeting illegal mining and drug abuse across the state, potentially spearheading a dedicated wing to manage these issues. The announcement was made during a recent DC-SP Conference which gathered officials from various districts.

The chief minister stressed the importance of good governance, urging officers from districts like Hamirpur, Mandi, and Shimla to deliver comprehensive reviews of flagship schemes by the end of 2024. The new changes include a shift from qualitative to numerical grading for annual assessments of top officials.

Additionally, Sukhu called for quick Forest Clearance Act processing to support development projects, with a firm stance on accountability for delays. Plans to manage stray animals by establishing cow shelters and optimizing government property use were also discussed.

