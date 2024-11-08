Left Menu

Tragedy in Kishtwar: Terrorists Kill Two Village Defense Guards

In a tragic event in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, the bodies of two village defense guards murdered by terrorists were discovered. A significant search mission is ongoing, involving police, Army, and CRPF. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, prompting public protests and calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:04 IST
Tragedy in Kishtwar: Terrorists Kill Two Village Defense Guards
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident, bodies of two village defense guards were discovered in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, following their abduction and murder by terrorists. Authorities confirmed the killings occurred in the higher Kishtwar region.

A joint search operation by the police, Army, and CRPF is underway, employing drones and helicopters in a dense forested area to apprehend the perpetrators. The incident, claimed by the Kashmir Tigers, a Jaish-e-Mohammad offshoot, has outraged local and state leaders.

Outraged residents protested in response to the killings, demanding urgent action against those responsible. Security measures have been heightened in the region, as public calls for the swift elimination of terrorist threats intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024