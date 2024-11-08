Tragedy in Kishtwar: Terrorists Kill Two Village Defense Guards

In a chilling incident, bodies of two village defense guards were discovered in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, following their abduction and murder by terrorists. Authorities confirmed the killings occurred in the higher Kishtwar region.

A joint search operation by the police, Army, and CRPF is underway, employing drones and helicopters in a dense forested area to apprehend the perpetrators. The incident, claimed by the Kashmir Tigers, a Jaish-e-Mohammad offshoot, has outraged local and state leaders.

Outraged residents protested in response to the killings, demanding urgent action against those responsible. Security measures have been heightened in the region, as public calls for the swift elimination of terrorist threats intensify.

