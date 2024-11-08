India's Challenge: Navigating US Sanctions on Local Entities

India finds itself in a complex situation as it navigates the U.S. sanctions imposed on various Indian entities. The think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggests India should engage diplomatically with the U.S. and international bodies to protect its business interests.

To prevent future sanctions, India is advised to tighten export controls and provide clearer business guidelines. On October 30, the U.S. targeted nearly 400 entities and individuals for allegedly supporting Russia's military actions in Ukraine, including 19 Indian companies. Later, on November 1, five Indian firms were placed on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list for acquiring and redirecting goods to Russia's defense sector.

India must comply with local and international trade regulations, especially when dealing with dual-use goods, to prevent inadvertent support for sanctioned entities. As India focuses on boosting its defense exports, businesses are urged to prioritize 'Knowledge, Training, and Compliance' to avoid significant economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)