Unifying Punjab: Sarpanchs to Combat Drug Menace
Arvind Kejriwal urged newly-elected sarpanchs in Punjab to assist in eradicating the state's drug problem, promising support beyond political lines. He emphasized the need for collaboration with police and government. Kejriwal also assured ample funds for village development and highlighted the role of sarpanchs in democratic governance.
- Country:
- India
In a rally aimed at addressing Punjab's persistent drug issue, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called upon newly-elected sarpanchs to play a pivotal role in rooting out this menace. He promised full support, stressing that political affiliations wouldn't hinder their efforts or resources.
The event held in Ludhiana saw Kejriwal alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who administered the oaths to over 10,000 sarpanchs. Kejriwal underscored the importance of villages knowing and reporting drug activities, urging cooperation with law enforcement for effective action.
Aiming for communal development, he assured that the state government would back village projects financially, urging transparent governance among the sarpanchs to bring transformational changes in their communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Health News Roundup: Key Insights and Developments
IFC Invests $37M in Building Logistics Services to Boost Morocco’s Development Goals
Masato Kanda Poised to Lead Asian Development Bank
Africa ESG Forum Launches in Abidjan, Highlighting Critical Role of ESG Disclosure for Sustainable Development
Top 9 PM Stories: Justice Khanna as CJI and Global Developments