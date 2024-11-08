Unifying Punjab: Sarpanchs to Combat Drug Menace

In a rally aimed at addressing Punjab's persistent drug issue, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called upon newly-elected sarpanchs to play a pivotal role in rooting out this menace. He promised full support, stressing that political affiliations wouldn't hinder their efforts or resources.

The event held in Ludhiana saw Kejriwal alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who administered the oaths to over 10,000 sarpanchs. Kejriwal underscored the importance of villages knowing and reporting drug activities, urging cooperation with law enforcement for effective action.

Aiming for communal development, he assured that the state government would back village projects financially, urging transparent governance among the sarpanchs to bring transformational changes in their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)