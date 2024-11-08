Tragedy Strikes: Two Teenagers Drown in Ganga
Two teenagers, Sarvjeet and Arun Chaudhary, drowned in the Ganga river in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Despite rescue efforts by police and divers, both were declared dead at the hospital. The incident is under investigation.
A tragedy unfolded on Friday morning as two teenagers drowned in the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.
The victims, identified as Sarvjeet Chaudhary (17) and Arun Chaudhary (14), hailed from Nagdilpur village. The mishap occurred near a Ganga ghat within the Reotipur police station jurisdiction.
Upon being alerted to the incident, police and divers were dispatched immediately. Despite their efforts, the teenagers were retrieved from the river and transported to a government hospital where they were pronounced dead. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, officials confirmed.
