MEA Debunks 'Fake' Letter on Mobilizing Indian Diaspora Against Khalistani Extremists

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has categorically rejected claims about a 'one-page communication' circulating on social media that allegedly advocates mobilizing Indian diaspora groups against pro-Khalistani 'extremists' in Canada. The document, deemed 'fake' by the External Publicity & Public Diplomacy Division of the MEA, was reportedly addressed to a senior diplomat in Ottawa.

This allegedly fraudulent document has emerged amid a worsening diplomatic fray between India and Canada, which intensified last year when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of being 'potentially' involved in the assassination of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India discarded Trudeau's charges as 'absurd,' asserting instead that the real issue lies in Canada's tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements operating on its soil.

The contentious document further claims that the Indian diaspora should be 'mobilized' and suggests that specific diaspora organizations, identified by name, could serve as a 'vital force' to confront these extremists. However, India's stance remains firm against the authenticity of such claims, underscoring the document's falsity.

(With inputs from agencies.)