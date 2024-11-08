Left Menu

Trade Tensions Loom Over COP29: Climate Talks in Jeopardy

China has included trade discussions in the COP29 climate summit agenda, seeking to address carbon border taxes. The proposal might delay crucial negotiations as the European Union is expected to oppose it. BASIC countries criticize the EU's carbon levy, fearing it will impact developing economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has inserted trade discussions into the proposed agenda for the COP29 summit, a move that threatens to overshadow upcoming global climate talks. The draft agenda, previewed Friday, features a Chinese-backed proposal addressing carbon border taxes and other trade restrictions potentially detrimental to developing nations.

The conference, set to begin on November 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan, requires consensus on the agenda, a process that may be endangered by the proposal. The European Union is anticipated to object, potentially delaying crucial negotiations aimed at unlocking billions in climate funding.

BASIC countries, led by China, argue the summit is the right platform to address climate-related trade policies. However, the EU insists such matters belong to the World Trade Organization, fearing the proposal could stall essential discussions on emission reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

