Trade Tensions Loom Over COP29: Climate Talks in Jeopardy

China has inserted trade discussions into the proposed agenda for the COP29 summit, a move that threatens to overshadow upcoming global climate talks. The draft agenda, previewed Friday, features a Chinese-backed proposal addressing carbon border taxes and other trade restrictions potentially detrimental to developing nations.

The conference, set to begin on November 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan, requires consensus on the agenda, a process that may be endangered by the proposal. The European Union is anticipated to object, potentially delaying crucial negotiations aimed at unlocking billions in climate funding.

BASIC countries, led by China, argue the summit is the right platform to address climate-related trade policies. However, the EU insists such matters belong to the World Trade Organization, fearing the proposal could stall essential discussions on emission reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)