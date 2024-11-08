Alleged Love Jihad Incident Sparks Controversy in Odisha

A Kashmiri man was detained by Odisha Police following allegations of religious coercion and forced marriage. The accused, identified as Samir Mansoor, is accused by a woman from Jagtsinghpur district of using intimate recordings to blackmail her into converting and marrying him, police sources said on Friday.

The woman, whose identity remains confidential, claimed in her FIR that she met Mansoor through an online game in 2022 and was unaware of his religious background at the time. Mansoor allegedly concealed his full identity and used coercion tactics once they became involved.

Sanghamitra Rajguru, the lawyer representing the woman, accused Mansoor of extortion, stating that he demanded Rs 5 lakh to refrain from uploading compromising videos online. Bhubaneswar Cuttack Commissionrate's Additional Commissioner, SN Muduli, confirmed the case is under investigation amid claims of love jihad—a term often used by certain groups alleging forced conversion through marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)