Left Menu

U.N. Report Highlights Humanitarian Law Violations in Gaza Conflict

The U.N. Human Rights Office reports that nearly 70% of verified Gaza war fatalities are women and children, indicating systematic violations of international humanitarian law. Contrasting Palestinian figures, the verified toll is 8,119. Israel disputes the findings, attributing civilian casualties to Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:09 IST
U.N. Report Highlights Humanitarian Law Violations in Gaza Conflict

The U.N. Human Rights Office released a report on Friday indicating that women and children constitute nearly 70% of the fatalities verified in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The office condemned systematic violations of international humanitarian law during the war, which sees Israel's military clashing with Hamas militants.

The report notes 8,119 verified fatalities, a figure significantly lower than the over 43,000 reported by Palestinian health authorities. The U.N.'s demographic breakdown, however, supports the Palestinian claim that civilians are predominant among those killed, highlighting possible violations of international law's principles of distinction and proportionality.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk emphasized the need for accountability through credible judicial processes, while Israel's U.N. delegation criticized the report for failing to consider Hamas's role in causing civilian harm. Despite Israel's military efforts to minimize civilian casualties, it contends Hamas uses civilians as shields, a claim Hamas denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024