Woman Duped in International Gift Scam via Social Media
A woman was allegedly scammed out of Rs 11.40 lakh by a man posing as a UK national on social media. The scammer offered fake gifts and demanded money for customs clearance. Realizing the deception, the woman reported the incident, and an investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A woman found herself a victim of fraud, losing Rs 11.40 lakh to a scam perpetrated by a man claiming to be a UK national, officials reported on Friday.
The man allegedly lured the victim with promises of expensive gifts from abroad. The victim said she communicated with the man on platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, where he introduced himself as Mishel Thomas, claiming UK nationality.
The scammer informed her of sending gifts worth £40,000, including a watch and an iPhone. Following a fraudulent customs department call demanding a clearance fee, she paid significant amounts. Realizing the scam, she approached the police, leading to a registered FIR and ongoing efforts to capture the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fraud
- social media
- scam
- UK national
- gifts
- customs
- police
- Gurugram
ALSO READ
Cyber Fraudsters Impersonate Goa Ministers on WhatsApp
WhatsApp Initiative Drives Down Bus Breakdown Times in Delhi
Delhi Pioneers E-Challan System on WhatsApp for Commercial Vehicles
Bombay High Court Upholds FIR against Leader for Offensive WhatsApp Messages
Celebrate Diwali with Timeless Gifts from Britime London