Woman Duped in International Gift Scam via Social Media

A woman found herself a victim of fraud, losing Rs 11.40 lakh to a scam perpetrated by a man claiming to be a UK national, officials reported on Friday.

The man allegedly lured the victim with promises of expensive gifts from abroad. The victim said she communicated with the man on platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, where he introduced himself as Mishel Thomas, claiming UK nationality.

The scammer informed her of sending gifts worth £40,000, including a watch and an iPhone. Following a fraudulent customs department call demanding a clearance fee, she paid significant amounts. Realizing the scam, she approached the police, leading to a registered FIR and ongoing efforts to capture the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)