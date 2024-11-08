Left Menu

Army Chief Reviews Operational Readiness Amid Geopolitical Tensions

General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army Chief, visited the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir to assess operational preparedness. He emphasized the importance of staying updated on geopolitical changes and integrating advanced tech to counter threats. His tour also included the forward operational areas in Kathua-Pathankot.

Army Chief
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi conducted a comprehensive review of the Western Command's operational readiness at its Chandimandir headquarters, officials reported on Friday.

The visit aimed to bolster the Indian Army's strategies against evolving geopolitical threats, reinforcing the importance of operational preparedness and technological integration.

General Dwivedi also visited forward areas in the Kathua-Pathankot region, where he was briefed on the current security scenario and recent counter-terrorism successes by the troops.

