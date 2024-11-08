Army Chief Reviews Operational Readiness Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi conducted a comprehensive review of the Western Command's operational readiness at its Chandimandir headquarters, officials reported on Friday.

The visit aimed to bolster the Indian Army's strategies against evolving geopolitical threats, reinforcing the importance of operational preparedness and technological integration.

General Dwivedi also visited forward areas in the Kathua-Pathankot region, where he was briefed on the current security scenario and recent counter-terrorism successes by the troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)