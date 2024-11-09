Left Menu

Escalation in Syria: Israeli Airstrikes Injure Soldiers Near Aleppo and Idlib

Several Syrian soldiers were injured in Israeli airstrikes in Al-Safira near Aleppo and Idlib. The attacks targeted multiple sites in the countryside. Israel has increased such operations targeting Iran-linked sites in Syria after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli soil. The Israeli military has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 05:22 IST
Escalation in Syria: Israeli Airstrikes Injure Soldiers Near Aleppo and Idlib

In a continued escalation of tensions in the region, several Syrian soldiers sustained injuries in an alleged Israeli airstrike near the cities of Aleppo and Idlib, according to reports from state media on Saturday.

The strikes reportedly targeted a number of sites in the rural surroundings of Aleppo and Idlib. While Israeli military sources have not yet commented on the incident, this development adds to the ongoing regional conflict.

Israel has a long-standing track record of targeting Iran-linked sites across Syria, a campaign that has intensified following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory. This recent strike is part of a broader strategy amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

