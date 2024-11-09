Escalation in Syria: Israeli Airstrikes Injure Soldiers Near Aleppo and Idlib

In a continued escalation of tensions in the region, several Syrian soldiers sustained injuries in an alleged Israeli airstrike near the cities of Aleppo and Idlib, according to reports from state media on Saturday.

The strikes reportedly targeted a number of sites in the rural surroundings of Aleppo and Idlib. While Israeli military sources have not yet commented on the incident, this development adds to the ongoing regional conflict.

Israel has a long-standing track record of targeting Iran-linked sites across Syria, a campaign that has intensified following the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory. This recent strike is part of a broader strategy amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)