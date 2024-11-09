Left Menu

Tax Raids Unveil Political Ties in Jharkhand

In poll-bound Jharkhand, the Income Tax Department is conducting raids at multiple locations, including premises linked to CM Hemant Soren, as part of a tax evasion probe. The searches are focusing on nine locations in Ranchi and Jamshedpur, involving the CRPF for security.

The Income Tax Department launched a series of raids on Saturday at several locations in Jharkhand, which is gearing up for elections. The operation is part of a probe into tax evasion and targets premises associated with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, according to official sources.

Authorities are searching nine sites in Ranchi and Jamshedpur. The raids began early in the morning, with a team from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) providing security to the tax officials, sources confirmed.

The searches also include locations tied to Sunil Shrivastava, an advisor to the Chief Minister. These actions are linked to ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning alleged illegal activities in the liquor and mining sectors. Jharkhand's elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20.

