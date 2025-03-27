Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Ranchi Over BJP Leader's Murder

BJP leaders allege Jharkhand government complicity in crime after Anil Tiger's murder. Detentions of protesting leaders heighten tensions. An accused has been arrested following an encounter. BJP calls for stricter governance.

BJP MP Deepak Prakash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi, political tensions have surged with harsh allegations from BJP MP Deepak Prakash against the Jharkhand administration. Prakash claims that the government is sheltering criminals, thus emboldening illegal activities in the state. He challenged the state to apprehend the perpetrators publicly.

Thursday saw a tense standoff as BJP leaders and supporters protested the murder. Police responded by detaining several demonstrators, including BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo. Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also joined in vehemently criticizing the current government, accusing it of failing to uphold law and order.

Amid the unrest, law enforcement reported progress in the case. An accused individual was apprehended after an exchange of gunfire with police. The incident has further spotlighted the escalating political discord in Jharkhand, with the BJP demanding immediate action and the implementation of a stricter governance model akin to 'Yogi' in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

