Left Menu

Tax Raids Shake Jharkhand Ahead of Elections

The Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand, including premises linked to CM Hemant Soren, as part of a tax evasion probe. The operation, involving the CRPF, is associated with investigations by the ED and CBI into alleged illegal activities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:05 IST
Tax Raids Shake Jharkhand Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department initiated a series of searches across various sites in Jharkhand, targeting areas associated with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a comprehensive tax evasion investigation, according to official sources.

The raid, covering nine locations in Ranchi and Jamshedpur, began early in the morning, with CRPF security forces assisting the tax officers, sources revealed. Notably, premises linked to Sunil Shrivastava, a close aide to the CM, are under scrutiny.

This action corresponds with recent investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI into supposed illicit liquor and mining operations in the region. The event occurs as Jharkhand gears up for crucial assembly elections in November, stirring political discourse with parties raising concerns over politically motivated maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024