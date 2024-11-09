Tax Raids Shake Jharkhand Ahead of Elections

The Income Tax Department initiated a series of searches across various sites in Jharkhand, targeting areas associated with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a comprehensive tax evasion investigation, according to official sources.

The raid, covering nine locations in Ranchi and Jamshedpur, began early in the morning, with CRPF security forces assisting the tax officers, sources revealed. Notably, premises linked to Sunil Shrivastava, a close aide to the CM, are under scrutiny.

This action corresponds with recent investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI into supposed illicit liquor and mining operations in the region. The event occurs as Jharkhand gears up for crucial assembly elections in November, stirring political discourse with parties raising concerns over politically motivated maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)