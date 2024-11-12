Left Menu

Gaza Aid Dilemma: Israel Aims to Meet U.S. Demands Amid Security Concerns

Israel claims to have met most U.S. demands to enhance humanitarian conditions in Gaza, but some issues remain unresolved. Ongoing discussions focus on security concerns, including the entry of commercial trucks. Despite opening a new crossing, U.S. pressure remains as a deadline for aid improvements looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:58 IST
Gaza City Image Credit:

Israel reported on Monday that it had addressed most of the United States' demands for improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza. However, discussions are ongoing regarding certain issues as a crucial deadline approaches, threatening potential restrictions on U.S. military aid.

Among the contested points is the U.S. request for the entry of commercial trucks into Gaza, which Israel has resisted, citing concerns over Hamas' control of merchants. The refusal also extends to lifting restrictions on the entry of closed containers due to security risks.

Despite implementing certain measures, such as opening a fifth crossing into Gaza, Israel faces increasing U.S. pressure to enhance the aid situation. With a final deadline looming, both nations remain in talks to find a resolution before further aid constraints are considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

