Gaza Aid Dilemma: Israel Aims to Meet U.S. Demands Amid Security Concerns

Israel reported on Monday that it had addressed most of the United States' demands for improving humanitarian conditions in Gaza. However, discussions are ongoing regarding certain issues as a crucial deadline approaches, threatening potential restrictions on U.S. military aid.

Among the contested points is the U.S. request for the entry of commercial trucks into Gaza, which Israel has resisted, citing concerns over Hamas' control of merchants. The refusal also extends to lifting restrictions on the entry of closed containers due to security risks.

Despite implementing certain measures, such as opening a fifth crossing into Gaza, Israel faces increasing U.S. pressure to enhance the aid situation. With a final deadline looming, both nations remain in talks to find a resolution before further aid constraints are considered.

