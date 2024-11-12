Clash in Kashmir: Security Forces in Action
An encounter erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district between security forces and terrorists following an intelligence tip-off. The security forces initiated a search operation, which resulted in a confrontation after terrorists, upon being challenged, fired at the forces. The operation is ongoing.
In the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter broke out on Tuesday between security forces and suspected terrorists, officials reported.
The security forces, acting on precise intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, initiated a search operation in the Nagmarg area of north Kashmir. The situation escalated when the forces spotted suspicious movements.
As a consequence, the terrorists fired upon the security personnel, prompting an effective retaliatory response, leading to a full-fledged encounter. Currently, the operation is still being carried out in the region.
