Enforcement Directorate Raids on Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal concerning illegal Bangladeshi infiltration linked to money laundering. The move took place amidst upcoming elections in Jharkhand. The investigation seeks to address concerns over unauthorized influx of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:30 IST
Enforcement Directorate Raids on Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday executed a series of raids across Jharkhand and West Bengal. These actions are part of an ongoing money laundering investigation tied to the alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

According to official sources, these raids coincide with the forthcoming elections in Jharkhand, adding a layer of complexity to the political landscape in the region.

The ED's operation underscores the growing concerns over unauthorized immigration and its potential implications, making this an issue of national significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

