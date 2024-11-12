Enforcement Directorate Raids on Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday executed a series of raids across Jharkhand and West Bengal. These actions are part of an ongoing money laundering investigation tied to the alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

According to official sources, these raids coincide with the forthcoming elections in Jharkhand, adding a layer of complexity to the political landscape in the region.

The ED's operation underscores the growing concerns over unauthorized immigration and its potential implications, making this an issue of national significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)