Sovereignty Under Siege: Philippines-Faces-Chinese-Pressure

The Philippines is under pressure from China to cede its sovereign rights in the South China Sea, a concern echoed by its defense secretary. Growing security ties with countries like Australia highlight regional tensions over contested territories and bolster Philippine defense strategies against Chinese maritime claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:34 IST
Philippines' defense secretary, Gilberto Teodoro, expresses concern over China's increasing pressure on Manila to relinquish its sovereign rights in the South China Sea. This statement follows his meeting with Australia's defense minister, underlining the countries' growing security alliances amid tensions with Beijing.

The two nations solidified their partnership earlier this year, with the Philippines partaking in joint military exercises and securing a strategic partnership with Australia. Both countries voice alarm over aggressive Chinese maneuvers in contested waters within Southeast Asia.

Beijing insists on its maritime claims despite international legal rulings against it, prompting the Philippines to fortify its defense through strategic alliances and increased military spending. The nation's stance is bolstered further by international support from allies like the U.S. and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

