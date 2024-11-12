Sovereignty Under Siege: Philippines-Faces-Chinese-Pressure

Philippines' defense secretary, Gilberto Teodoro, expresses concern over China's increasing pressure on Manila to relinquish its sovereign rights in the South China Sea. This statement follows his meeting with Australia's defense minister, underlining the countries' growing security alliances amid tensions with Beijing.

The two nations solidified their partnership earlier this year, with the Philippines partaking in joint military exercises and securing a strategic partnership with Australia. Both countries voice alarm over aggressive Chinese maneuvers in contested waters within Southeast Asia.

Beijing insists on its maritime claims despite international legal rulings against it, prompting the Philippines to fortify its defense through strategic alliances and increased military spending. The nation's stance is bolstered further by international support from allies like the U.S. and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)