Sri Lanka Challenges US Travel Advisory on Arugambay

Sri Lanka has urged the US to lift its travel advisory warning about Arugambay, after a potential threat targeting Israeli tourists surfaced. Six locals were arrested, leading to enhanced security for tourist hotspots. The US Embassy clarified it as a precautionary measure, not a travel ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:03 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has requested the US embassy to reconsider its travel advisory cautioning visitors against the east coast surfing getaway of Arugambay.

The advisory, issued on October 23, alerted tourists about a potential threat, which allegedly targeted Israeli visitors, prompting similar warnings from the UK and other nations.

In response, Sri Lanka detained six local residents and implemented stringent security measures across popular tourist locations. US Ambassador Julie Chung explained the advisory was a preventative step, not a ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

