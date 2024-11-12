Sri Lanka Challenges US Travel Advisory on Arugambay
Sri Lanka has urged the US to lift its travel advisory warning about Arugambay, after a potential threat targeting Israeli tourists surfaced. Six locals were arrested, leading to enhanced security for tourist hotspots. The US Embassy clarified it as a precautionary measure, not a travel ban.
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has requested the US embassy to reconsider its travel advisory cautioning visitors against the east coast surfing getaway of Arugambay.
The advisory, issued on October 23, alerted tourists about a potential threat, which allegedly targeted Israeli visitors, prompting similar warnings from the UK and other nations.
In response, Sri Lanka detained six local residents and implemented stringent security measures across popular tourist locations. US Ambassador Julie Chung explained the advisory was a preventative step, not a ban.
