WTO Leadership Meeting: Okonjo-Iweala's Reappointment in Focus

The World Trade Organization's top decision-making body will convene later this month to deliberate on the reappointment of Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. While she is the sole candidate, the process allows for potential opposition, particularly from U.S. political circles, ahead of a decision scheduled for November 28-29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:23 IST
The World Trade Organization is set to hold a critical meeting at the end of this month where member countries will discuss whether to reappoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General.

A document from the General Council chair outlined that the meeting will take place on November 28-29. Members might decide on the reappointment of the current director on the second day.

Although Okonjo-Iweala stands as the sole candidate, analysts have noted that the length of the reappointment process could open the door to US political opposition, notably from President-elect Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

