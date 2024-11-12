WTO Leadership Meeting: Okonjo-Iweala's Reappointment in Focus
The World Trade Organization's top decision-making body will convene later this month to deliberate on the reappointment of Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. While she is the sole candidate, the process allows for potential opposition, particularly from U.S. political circles, ahead of a decision scheduled for November 28-29.
The World Trade Organization is set to hold a critical meeting at the end of this month where member countries will discuss whether to reappoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General.
A document from the General Council chair outlined that the meeting will take place on November 28-29. Members might decide on the reappointment of the current director on the second day.
Although Okonjo-Iweala stands as the sole candidate, analysts have noted that the length of the reappointment process could open the door to US political opposition, notably from President-elect Trump's administration.
