WTO Leadership Meeting: Okonjo-Iweala's Reappointment in Focus

The World Trade Organization is set to hold a critical meeting at the end of this month where member countries will discuss whether to reappoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General.

A document from the General Council chair outlined that the meeting will take place on November 28-29. Members might decide on the reappointment of the current director on the second day.

Although Okonjo-Iweala stands as the sole candidate, analysts have noted that the length of the reappointment process could open the door to US political opposition, notably from President-elect Trump's administration.

