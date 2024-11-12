Left Menu

Tragic Altercation Turns Fatal in Papri Village

A 30-year-old woman, Sunita Devi, died following an assault by a group of local women in Papri village. Her family's complaint was initially ignored, leading to the suspension of two police officers for negligence. A case has been filed and suspects are in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bukwo | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Papri village, a 30-year-old woman named Sunita Devi succumbed to her injuries after an altercation with a group of women turned violent, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The altercation reportedly occurred as Sunita Devi and her husband Omkar were returning home, resulting in a violent confrontation that left Sunita severely injured. Despite a complaint filed with Ahmedgarh police on November 9, no prompt action was initially taken.

Consequently, two police officers, Sub-Inspector Saurav Kumar and Constable Ashu Kumar, have been suspended for negligence. Legal proceedings continue, with suspects now in custody for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

