Duterte Urges ICC to Expedite Probe into Drug War

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to accelerate its investigation into his controversial war on drugs. Speaking at a congressional inquiry, Duterte maintained his stance in defending the violent campaign and expressed openness to face the consequences if found guilty.

Duterte's presidency witnessed the deaths of over 6,200 individuals during anti-drug operations, with police often claiming self-defense. However, human rights groups argue that the actual number of fatalities could be much higher, attributing additional deaths to unidentified assailants in extrajudicial circumstances.

While the Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, the court has asserted its jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed during Duterte's tenure as the nation was still an ICC member at the time. The holding of responsible parties is a crucial aspect of ensuring justice for countless suspected rights abuses.

