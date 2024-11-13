Left Menu

New Gender Pay Gap Calculator Empowers NZ Businesses to Tackle Wage Inequality

Minister for Women Unveils Online Tool to Support Employers in Closing the Persistent 8.2% Pay Gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:06 IST
New Gender Pay Gap Calculator Empowers NZ Businesses to Tackle Wage Inequality
Unveiled today by Minister for Women Nicola Grigg, the tool aims to tackle the enduring gender pay gap, which has hovered at 8.2% since 2017. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a landmark initiative to combat wage inequality, New Zealand businesses now have access to a new Gender Pay Gap Calculator, a comprehensive online toolkit designed to help companies identify and address gender-based wage disparities. Unveiled today by Minister for Women Nicola Grigg, the tool aims to tackle the enduring gender pay gap, which has hovered at 8.2% since 2017.

Minister Grigg emphasized the tool’s potential to make a meaningful impact. "Women earn, on average, 8.2% less than men, and reducing this gap is a key priority of mine," she said. The Gender Pay Gap Calculator toolkit, now available on the Ministry for Women’s website, enables businesses to calculate their gender pay gap using a standardized methodology and offers actionable resources for bridging that gap.

The toolkit’s development involved collaboration with industry leaders, including Spark, ANZ, the New Zealand Law Society, and Tonkin + Taylor, ensuring the tool meets the needs of businesses large and small. It was also refined through feedback from companies across various sectors, including Transpower, Port of Auckland, and diversity advocates such as Champions for Change and Global Women.

Key features of the toolkit include:

A Pay Gap Calculator using a consistent methodology to provide a clear snapshot of wage disparities within each organization.

A Tailored Action Plan downloadable for each organization, helping guide employers on next steps based on their specific results.

Guidance Materials that offer ongoing support throughout the pay gap analysis process.

"Addressing pay gaps can significantly boost productivity, which benefits not only employees but the business community as a whole," Grigg noted. The toolkit is designed not only for transparency but to guide meaningful change, encouraging companies to look beyond the numbers to understand and address the root causes of wage inequities.

Champions for Change Co-Chair Roger Chair described the calculator as a “positive step forward,” while fellow Co-Chair Antonia Watson highlighted the importance of tracking and reporting pay gap metrics as part of an ongoing commitment to gender equity.

Minister Grigg encouraged all New Zealand businesses to use the tool, regardless of their current pay gap status. "This is not about judgment; it’s a powerful tool that helps organizations make a real difference. By closing gender pay gaps, we’re investing in our people and fostering a fairer, more inclusive economy."

The Ministry for Women plans to continue working with businesses to refine the toolkit over time, with future updates expected to address additional factors, such as ethnic pay disparities.

For more information and to access the Gender Pay Gap Calculator, visit the Ministry for Women’s website.

 
 

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024