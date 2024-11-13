Renewed Missile Assault: Kyiv on High Alert
Kyiv witnesses blasts following a coordinated missile attack by Russia, marking the first such attack in over two months. Ukraine's air force issued a nationwide air raid alert. Despite no reported casualties or damages, the attack is seen as a continuation of Russia's aggressive military strategy.
In a dramatic escalation, blasts were reported in Kyiv on Wednesday after an air raid alert was issued across Ukraine. According to witness accounts and reports, the country braced itself as Russian forces launched missile attacks, marking the first in more than two months.
The Ukrainian military confirmed that Russia employed cruise missiles from strategic aircraft alongside ballistic missiles during this latest assault. Kyiv's city administration urged residents to seek shelter amidst the unfolding crisis, highlighting the ongoing diligence of air defense forces.
No casualties or damage have been reported from Wednesday's events. However, this incident follows a massive offensive on August 26, when Russia deployed over 200 drones and missiles across Ukraine, resulting in seven fatalities and widespread damage to energy infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
