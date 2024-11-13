Aligarh Junction at Storm's Eye: Police Hunt Suspects Post-Bomb Scare
Following a bomb scare at Aligarh Junction Railway Station, police are intensively searching for suspects with the help of Aligarh Muslim University. Despite reviewing CCTV footage, the suspects remain unidentified. The investigation began after an auto-rickshaw driver alerted authorities, having overheard the suspects' discussion.
In the aftermath of a bomb scare at Aligarh Junction Railway Station, local police are intensively pursuing suspects. Authorities were mobilized after the Railway Police Force (RPF) was alerted to the threat on November 7.
Coordination with Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been critical. Led by Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali, AMU authorities are working alongside police, scrutinizing CCTV footage to spot suspects.
The investigation kicked off when an auto-rickshaw driver reported two passengers discussing a bomb plot at the station. This report triggered a security sweep and ongoing collaboration between RPF, local police, and AMU.
