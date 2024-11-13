Aligarh Junction at Storm's Eye: Police Hunt Suspects Post-Bomb Scare

In the aftermath of a bomb scare at Aligarh Junction Railway Station, local police are intensively pursuing suspects. Authorities were mobilized after the Railway Police Force (RPF) was alerted to the threat on November 7.

Coordination with Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been critical. Led by Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali, AMU authorities are working alongside police, scrutinizing CCTV footage to spot suspects.

The investigation kicked off when an auto-rickshaw driver reported two passengers discussing a bomb plot at the station. This report triggered a security sweep and ongoing collaboration between RPF, local police, and AMU.

(With inputs from agencies.)