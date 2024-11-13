The European Union General Court delivered a verdict on Wednesday preventing Ukraine's border guard from trademarking the iconic wartime phrase 'Russian warship, go fuck yourself,' labeling it a political slogan rather than a commercial one.

This phrase originated during the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian guards on Snake Island, upon being instructed to surrender by the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva, notoriously responded with the defiant retort, which quickly became a national symbol of resistance.

Despite its widespread use on merchandise and as a morale booster, the court reasoned that a trademark must indicate the origin of goods or services rather than convey a political message. Ukraine's border guard has yet to comment on the ruling, but the slogan remains a point of national pride.

