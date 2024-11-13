Left Menu

EU Court Denies Trademark of Iconic Ukrainian War Slogan

The EU General Court has denied Ukraine's border guard force's attempt to trademark the wartime slogan 'Russian warship, go fuck yourself' deeming it a political slogan. This phrase became widely popular as a symbol of resistance during early Russia-Ukraine conflict events at Snake Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:55 IST
The European Union General Court delivered a verdict on Wednesday preventing Ukraine's border guard from trademarking the iconic wartime phrase 'Russian warship, go fuck yourself,' labeling it a political slogan rather than a commercial one.

This phrase originated during the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian guards on Snake Island, upon being instructed to surrender by the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva, notoriously responded with the defiant retort, which quickly became a national symbol of resistance.

Despite its widespread use on merchandise and as a morale booster, the court reasoned that a trademark must indicate the origin of goods or services rather than convey a political message. Ukraine's border guard has yet to comment on the ruling, but the slogan remains a point of national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

