Mehbooba Mufti Challenges BJP Over Indus Water Treaty Tensions

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party, spoke out against attempts to politicize the Indus Water Treaty, arguing that such actions would only escalate tension and serve the interests of the BJP.

Her comments followed remarks from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who criticized the treaty for restricting Jammu and Kashmir's ability to tap into its substantial hydel power resources, thereby posing economic challenges for the region.

Both officials highlighted the urgent need for solutions to the energy issues faced by Jammu and Kashmir, including calls for the return of power projects and demands for financial compensation from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)