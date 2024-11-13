Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Challenges BJP Over Indus Water Treaty Tensions

Mehbooba Mufti criticized reopening issues like the Indus Water Treaty, which she claims would only heighten tensions and benefit the BJP. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had earlier highlighted how the treaty limits Jammu and Kashmir's hydel power potential, causing economic hardships and calling for compensation from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:58 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party, spoke out against attempts to politicize the Indus Water Treaty, arguing that such actions would only escalate tension and serve the interests of the BJP.

Her comments followed remarks from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who criticized the treaty for restricting Jammu and Kashmir's ability to tap into its substantial hydel power resources, thereby posing economic challenges for the region.

Both officials highlighted the urgent need for solutions to the energy issues faced by Jammu and Kashmir, including calls for the return of power projects and demands for financial compensation from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

