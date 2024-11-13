Left Menu

Shiv Sena Leader Faces Threat from Alleged Gang Member, Police Probe Underway

Vikram Singh, Shiv Sena's Haryana in-charge, has lodged a cyber police complaint after allegedly receiving a threatening call from a person claiming to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller demanded a share in Singh's business, warning of consequences if his demands weren't met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:14 IST
Vikram Singh, the Haryana in-charge for Shiv Sena, has reported receiving a threatening phone call from an individual who identified himself as part of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Singh has officially filed a complaint with the cyber police, igniting a detailed investigation.

The alleged caller, revealing his identity as Rohit Godara, reportedly reached out to Singh via a UK-based WhatsApp number. During the call, he demanded a share in Singh's business interests, asserting that failing to comply would lead to lethal repercussions.

Singh has held the BJP government accountable for any harm that might befall him or his family. The senior police officer in charge has confirmed that the case is currently being scrutinized to verify the claims and locate the individual responsible for the threat.

