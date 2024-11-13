Tensions Rise: Israeli Strikes in Syria's Homs Province

An airstrike by Israel targeted the Qusayr area in Syria's Homs province, as reported by Syrian state media on Wednesday.

According to Israeli sources, the strikes aim to prevent the transfer of weapons from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, specifically targeting the town of Al-Qusayr near the Syrian-Lebanese border. Syrian media reported that air defenses successfully intercepted hostile targets in the region.

The Israeli military has not provided an immediate comment on these events. Israel has conducted numerous similar operations against Iran-linked entities in Syria, particularly intensifying these efforts following the militant group Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

