Tensions Rise: Israeli Strikes in Syria's Homs Province
An Israeli airstrike targeted Qusayr in Homs, Syria, aiming to curb weapon transfers to Hezbollah. The Syrian media reported air defenses responded to the attack. This escalation follows increased Israeli strikes post the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. The Israeli military has yet to comment.
An airstrike by Israel targeted the Qusayr area in Syria's Homs province, as reported by Syrian state media on Wednesday.
According to Israeli sources, the strikes aim to prevent the transfer of weapons from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, specifically targeting the town of Al-Qusayr near the Syrian-Lebanese border. Syrian media reported that air defenses successfully intercepted hostile targets in the region.
The Israeli military has not provided an immediate comment on these events. Israel has conducted numerous similar operations against Iran-linked entities in Syria, particularly intensifying these efforts following the militant group Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
